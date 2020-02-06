|
|
Charles D. Mitschelen
March 23, 1936 - Feb. 3, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Charles David Mitschelen went to be with Jesus on February 3, 2020, at the age of 83. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Pat (Clark) Mitschelen; his children, Sherri Fuson (Burgaw, NC), Laura Luebcke (Ft. Wayne, IN), Mary Butler (Osceola, IN), and David Mitschelen (Austin, TX); his three sisters, Ruth Ellen Bowers (TN), Thelma Staley (WA), and Sharon Coots (MI); his grandchildren, Karen (Timothy) Courliss (Mishawaka, IN), Kevin (Jessica) Chupp (Aberdeen, ID), Kelli Chupp (Chicago, IL), Art Butler (Osceola, IN), and Andy Butler (Osceola, IN); and his great-grandchildren, Vivienna Courliss, Briella Courliss, and Julietta Courliss (Mishawaka, IN). He joins his parents, Guy and Bessie (Wraight) Mitschelen; his siblings, Richard Mitschelen, Earl Mitschelen, and Rena Housman; and his daughter, Diane Chupp, in Heaven. Charles was born on March 23, 1936 to Guy and Bessie (Wraight) Mitschelen, in Walkerton, IN. He was the fourth of seven children. He graduated from Central High School in 1954, and then married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Pat Mitschelen, on June 26, 1955. They had 64 wonderful years together in Mishawaka, IN, in the house that he built almost completely himself. Charles and Pat had five children together, and they loved taking road trips as a family. They visited almost all of the 48 contiguous states together, with Charles at the wheel. Charles was a warehouse foreman for 35 years at Days Corporation, where he was a loyal and loved employee. He was a member of Gospel Center Missionary Church and loved singing hymns (all the verses). Music was an important part of his life; he toured with the Cadence Quartet for six years and loved listening to The Gaither Vocal Band (they were like “old friends”). Charles was a gardener; he loved flowers and planted a large vegetable garden every spring. He enjoyed going to Varner's Greenhouse and “rescuing” the flowers that were wilting. Charles was a life-giver, not only in his garden, but also in his relationships with his family and friends. He was loyal and true, with a quiet strength and a quiet sense of humor. More than anything, Charles loved God and his family. He leaves behind a faith-filled legacy for future generations. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, from 4:00-8:00 PM at Gospel Center Missionary Church. The Funeral will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, at Gospel Center Missionary Church (930 S. 30th Street, South Bend, IN 46615).
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020