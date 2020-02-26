Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles David Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles David Nelson Obituary
Charles David Nelson

March 10, 1968 - Jan. 6, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles David Nelson, 51, of Encinitas, California, passed away on January 6, 2020. Charlie was a loving son, a caring brother, and a devoted father.

He was born on March 10, 1968, in South Bend, Indiana, the son of Robert Nelson and Sue Nelson. After attending Indiana University, Charlie lived in Oregon, Seattle, New York City, Connecticut, Saint Paul, Pittsburgh, and Encinitas.

He was keenly interested in politics and worked as a clerk in the Minnesota senate, where he served under Senator Paul Wellstone. He then earned a paralegal degree from Duquesne University and moved into a career in law, most recently with Fisher and Philips in San Diego.

Outside of work, Charlie loved good books, great music, and movies both hilarious and profound. He was a lifelong fan of dogs, fitness, and the Fighting Irish. No matter where he was, Charlie found a way to connect with the outdoors, whether on annual family canoe trips or regular weekend hikes.

Charlie was a devoted father to each of his children, Cooper, Rowan, and Naomi, spending valuable time reading with his daughter, hiking with his sons, and throwing a football in the backyard with all three.

Besides his children, Charlie is survived by his mother, Sue Nelson, his father and stepmother, Bob and Pat Nelson, his brothers and sisters, Cynthia Nelson, Mike Nelson, Laura Nelson (Steve Pearlman), and Matt Nelson (Erin); nieces and nephews Anne, Conor, Hannah, Emma, Dylan, Margot, Dorothy, Lily-Beth, William, Tilly, Caleb, Cameron, Hazel, and Eleanor; and his ex-wife, Elizabeth Berger. He will be sorely missed by all.

Funeral services were held in San Diego, Calif. In appreciation, the family requests any memorial gifts be sent to Autism Speaks or the World Literacy Foundation.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -