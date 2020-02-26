|
|
Charles David Nelson
March 10, 1968 - Jan. 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles David Nelson, 51, of Encinitas, California, passed away on January 6, 2020. Charlie was a loving son, a caring brother, and a devoted father.
He was born on March 10, 1968, in South Bend, Indiana, the son of Robert Nelson and Sue Nelson. After attending Indiana University, Charlie lived in Oregon, Seattle, New York City, Connecticut, Saint Paul, Pittsburgh, and Encinitas.
He was keenly interested in politics and worked as a clerk in the Minnesota senate, where he served under Senator Paul Wellstone. He then earned a paralegal degree from Duquesne University and moved into a career in law, most recently with Fisher and Philips in San Diego.
Outside of work, Charlie loved good books, great music, and movies both hilarious and profound. He was a lifelong fan of dogs, fitness, and the Fighting Irish. No matter where he was, Charlie found a way to connect with the outdoors, whether on annual family canoe trips or regular weekend hikes.
Charlie was a devoted father to each of his children, Cooper, Rowan, and Naomi, spending valuable time reading with his daughter, hiking with his sons, and throwing a football in the backyard with all three.
Besides his children, Charlie is survived by his mother, Sue Nelson, his father and stepmother, Bob and Pat Nelson, his brothers and sisters, Cynthia Nelson, Mike Nelson, Laura Nelson (Steve Pearlman), and Matt Nelson (Erin); nieces and nephews Anne, Conor, Hannah, Emma, Dylan, Margot, Dorothy, Lily-Beth, William, Tilly, Caleb, Cameron, Hazel, and Eleanor; and his ex-wife, Elizabeth Berger. He will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral services were held in San Diego, Calif. In appreciation, the family requests any memorial gifts be sent to Autism Speaks or the World Literacy Foundation.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020