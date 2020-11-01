Charles Dean Kimble
March 5, 1918 - Oct. 29, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Charles “Dean” Kimble, 102, was born in Bremen, Indiana, on March 5, 1918, to Walter E. Kimble and Bertha (Dettbrenner) Kimble. On September 29, 1940, he married Gretchen Ilene Hiester at the First Evangelical and Reformed Church in Bremen. After training in custom fur design and tailoring, Dean joined his father at Kimble's Fur Shop in Bremen. He and Gretchen co-owned the business from 1940 until they retired in 1987. Dean was a life member of First United Church of Christ in Bremen. He was an associate member of First Congregational UCC in Sarasota during their winters in Bradenton, Florida. As a musician he sang in both church choirs and was choir director of his Bremen church for many years. He played in dance bands, concert bands, and theatre in the surrounding area and was a life member of the South Bend Federation of Musicians. He loved music and supported students by providing scholarships for higher education. He and Gretchen enjoyed world travel, playing bridge, and ballroom dancing. Dean had a life-long hobby of woodworking and actively pursued it until his death. Always an active member of the local community, he was a charter member of the Bremen Kiwanis Club established in 1944. He served as president in 1950. He was past president and member of the Bremen Town Board, past president and member of his church board, and was a founding member of Bremen Dollars for Scholars. In 2011 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Bremen Chamber of Commerce. Dean is survived by three daughters: Barbara (Richard) Reidenbach of Fishers, Indiana, SuZane (Stacy) Lankford of Cassopolis, Michigan, and Sara (Paul) Keyser of Bremen; six grandchildren: Lynn (Dan) Rodenbeck, David (Trish) Reidenbach, Garrick (Tricia) Lankford, Brent Lankford, Carmen (Jack) O'Connor, and Amy (Clay) Hartsell; and 13 great-grandchildren: Michael, Jonathon and Hannah Darst; Sam and Ella Reidenbach; Christian and Allyson Lankford; Graham and Jane O'Connor; and Sierra, Josiah, Ashlyn, and Lauren Hartsell. His wife Gretchen preceded him in death in 2016. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at First United Church of Christ, 323 S. Center St., Bremen. Masks and social distancing will be required due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A private service will follow for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ, 323 South Center Street, Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
.