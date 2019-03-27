Charles (Chuck) Doty



Oct. 21, 1932 - March 25, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Charles (Chuck) Doty of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away in his home on Monday, March 25, 2019 after reaching the age of 86 years old. He died peacefully within his home with his beloved wife Joyce by his side. Chuck was born on October 21, 1932 to the late George W. and Frieda M. (Peterson) Doty. On November 24, 1966, he married his lovely wife, Joyce. Chuck served in the U.S. Navy and was a proud member of the American Legion. He loved golfing, rooting for the Fighting Irish, playing Euchre with his family, and watching his beautiful grandchildren grow.



Chuck is survived by his wife, Joyce Doty; two children, Kevin Cowsert and Karen (Ricky) Horvath; 4 grandchildren, Michelle (Kevin) Stebbins, Chris (Ali) Horvath, Lindsay (Jeremy Hicks), and Haley Cowsert; 6 great-grandchildren, Nic and Ava Stebbins, Briella Cowsert, Coltyn and Brayden Hicks, and Savannah Horvath; and sisters, Maxine Paine, Jane Judd, and Dixie Anderson. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Evelyn Blicharz and Nancy Campbell; and 4 brothers, George, Jr., William, Floyd, and Edward Doty; and two children, Mark and Scott Doty. Chuck was a devout Christian. He was a strong, proud, and good man. He is loved and will be missed by many! Visitation will be held from 12pm - 2pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Funeral Services will be held at 2pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 15697 New Road, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019