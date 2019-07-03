Home

Charles E. "Chuck" Clark

Charles E. "Chuck" Clark Obituary
Charles “Chuck” E. Clark

Sept. 24, 1945 - June 30, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles “Chuck” E. Clark, 73, of South Bend, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center. Chuck was born September 24, 1945, in Champaign, Illinois to the late Esther (Gregory) and Gerald Clark. He was also preceded in death by his 3-day-old sister, Janis Clark. On May 2, 1964 in South Bend, Charles married Sharon (Sobodos) who survives, along with a daughter, Kimberly (Allen) Knight of South Bend, four grandchildren, sister, Donna (Mark) Oklak of Indianapolis, two nieces, one nephew, and several cousins. Chuck was a graduate of South Bend Central High School and had worked as an accountant for the St. Joseph County Parks Department. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in South Bend and lent a helping hand to the Boy Scouts of America.

It is with a heavy heart to say goodbye to a man who served in the U.S. Navy on the first Nuclear fast attack submarine, the USS Henry L. Stimpson. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. He was a man of honor and strength. We love you and will forever miss you.

Funeral Services will be held 4:00 pm. Friday, July 5, at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 pm. Friday until the time of service at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Highland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chuck's name may be made to: , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675; or St. Joseph County Parks Foundation, 50651 Laurel Road, South Bend, IN, 46637. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 3, 2019
