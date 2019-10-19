|
|
Charles E. Cowsert
April 22, 1947 - Oct. 16, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Charles E. Cowsert, 72, of Mishawaka, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, following an illness. Chuck married the woman of his dreams on November 13, 1965. Together, he and Mary R. (Hayden) Cowsert were the epitome of “Until death do us part”. For 53 years, they were a living example of true love at its finest. Chuck and Mary were blessed with two children, Dawn (Skip) Williams and Kimbery Baum; four grandchildren, Douglas (Ashley) Baum, Matthew (Kimberlyn) Baum, Mackenzie Baum-Zanotti, and Falon (Kenny) Williams; one great-grandson, Parker Baum; and one great-grandbaby on the way. Also surviving are two brothers, Frank Cowsert and Richard (Paula) Cowsert, and several very special nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by both parents, Robert and Velma (Murphy); along with brothers, Jack, Robert, Joseph, and Mike; and sisters, Junnette, Shirlee, and Louise. He worked at Dodge Manufacturing, AM General, and retired from the University of Notre Dame. Chuck was happiest when surrounded by his family. He enjoyed fishing, golf, bowling, and watching old western reruns when Andy Griffith wasn't on. His sense of humor and stories of “Back when I was a boy” will never be forgotten. Once you were a friend it was for life. Our sincere appreciation to the Whiff-Gunch-Shank Club as well as Don Zanotti, Rod Harness, and Dick Ganser, just to name a few. Friends will be received from 3:00pm until 7:00pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel in Mishawaka. Funeral services will be held at 6:00pm on Monday at the funeral chapel. The family has requested that memorial contributions in Chuck's name be made to the Diabetes Association.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 19, 2019