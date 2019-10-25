|
|
Charles E. Herman
Jan. 21, 1948 - Oct. 22, 2019
VANDALIA, MI - Charles Eugene Herman, age 71, of Vandalia, died peacefully at home Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019, in the comfort of his family's presence.
He was born January 21, 1948 in Niles, Michigan the third of five sons of Kenneth and Margaret Herman. He married Tanya Ray Wright December 18, 2004 in Saint Joseph County, Michigan.
Chuck graduated from Buchanan High School in 1966 and joined the Army, serving honorably until 1968. After completion of basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, he was selected to join the Airborne Group and Special Forces Group (Green Berets), serving his tour of duty in Vietnam.
In 1969 Chuck attended Western Michigan University, graduating in 1973. He then attended Detroit College of Law, graduating in 1977. Chuck worked for Jim Jesse in 1977, then joined the Cass County Prosecutors Office and served from 1978-79 and again from 1981-88. Chuck was instrumental in establishing the Child Support Division in Michigan. In 1990 he was a member of the Saint Joseph County Prosecutors Office, retiring in 2014. As a Prosecutor, Chuck's main goal was to protect children.
He was a member of Michiana Church of Christ in Dowagiac.
Chuck will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife of fourteen years, Tanya Herman; daughter, Kelly (Jeff) Blodgett; son, Michael (Kim) Herman; stepdaughter, Tiffaney Wright; stepson, Trever (Jackie) Wright; ten grandchildren, Seaaira (Eduardo) Olazabal, Michael Herman, Kayla Hart, Jocelyne (Travis) Ray, Mikaela (Wyatt Bosma) Dalman, Dakota (Shelby) Blodgett, Seth Blodgett, Jacob Herman, Xander Ray Wright, and Greyson Ray Wright; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Larry Herman, Marvin (Deborah) Herman, and Mark (Margie) Herman; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. in Michiana Church of Christ, 500 Prairie Ronde Street, Dowagiac, MI.
Mr. Herman will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery where he will be accorded full Military Honors.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Chuck be made to Michiana Church of Christ, 500 East Prairie Ronde Street, Dowagiac, Michigan 49047.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019