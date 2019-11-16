Home

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
Charles E. Niblick


1936 - 2019
Charles E. Niblick Obituary
Charles E. Niblick

July 2, 1936 - Nov. 13, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles E. “Charlie” Niblick, 83, of South Bend passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Hospice House. He was born on July 2, 1936 in South Bend to the late Charles Niblick and Helen (Yustwan) Hill. On June 30, 1979 in South Bend, he married the love of his life, Kathy (Deeds) Niblick who survives.

Also surviving are his sons, Shawn Niblick and Eric Niblick; daughter, Penny (Michael) Linner; stepson, Jesse (Pam) Taylor; stepdaughter, Julie (Charles) Piatkowski; grandchildren, Joshua (Kim) Linner, Charissa (Tony) Heeter, Adam Piatkowski, Casey (Tyler) Powel, and Carley Piatkowski; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Scyler, Harper Rose, Lily, Bryce, Brionna, and Layton; sister, Vicki Hill; brother, William Niblick; and best friends, Dar Suran, Joe Cichos, and Mike Graff. In addition to his parents, Charlie is preceded by his granddaughter, Ashley Linner; and brother, Craig Hill.

Charlie served in the United States Army. He retired as the Plant Superintendent at Waste Water Treatment Plant in Berrien Springs, Michigan in 1998 after 26 years. He was a member of American Legion Post 303 and the Michigan Water Environmental Federation. He enjoyed golfing and fishing.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 4 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 1 PM until the time of the service. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Charlie may be made to the Salvation Army, 303 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
