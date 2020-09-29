Charles E. Thomas
Aug. 15, 1948 - Sept. 25, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Charles Edward Thomas, age 72, of Cassopolis, departed this life peacefully, Friday afternoon, September 25, 2020. He was born August 15, 1948 in Attala County, Mississippi, the second child of the late Wardelia Thomas and John Garland. He became a member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and was educated in the Holmes County Public School System. As an adult, Charles enlisted in the United States Army where he served honorably. He always worked various jobs and traveled to provide for his family. Once he retired, his favorite pastime became talking on the phone, and watching the weather while playing on his tablet.
Charles was united in holy matrimony to Ethel Tucker. To this union two children were born, Burnell O'Neal and Edward Tyrone Thomas. Later, he and Flora Day had three additional children: Charles, Latonya, and Latoya Day.
When his health failed in 2016, he moved to Cassopolis, Michigan where he lived with his sister, Geraldine Gatson, who cared for him until he transitioned from this earth.
Charles will be greatly missed by family and friends. He leaves to mourn his passing and treasure his memory three sisters: Geraldine Gatson, Melba (Lee Earl) Wade, and Debra Ann Mabry; one brother, Clarence (Renetta) Thomas; four children: Burnell Thomas, Charles Day, Latonya Day, and Latoya Day, five grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives & friends.
Family and friends will gather Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan.
An additional gathering will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in People's First Street Chapel, 350 North First Street, Pickens, Mississippi. The Graveside Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Falls Cemetery in Pickens, Mississippi where Mr. Thomas will be accorded full Military Honors.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis, Michigan and Peoples Undertaking Company, Canton, Mississippi.
.
BELOVED BROTHER,
Our hearts still ache in sadness, and secret tears still flow.
What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know.
Charles' season here on earth is over, he is climbing the stairs in heaven now.