1/1
Charles E. Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. Thomas

Aug. 15, 1948 - Sept. 25, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Charles Edward Thomas, age 72, of Cassopolis, departed this life peacefully, Friday afternoon, September 25, 2020. He was born August 15, 1948 in Attala County, Mississippi, the second child of the late Wardelia Thomas and John Garland. He became a member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and was educated in the Holmes County Public School System. As an adult, Charles enlisted in the United States Army where he served honorably. He always worked various jobs and traveled to provide for his family. Once he retired, his favorite pastime became talking on the phone, and watching the weather while playing on his tablet.

Charles was united in holy matrimony to Ethel Tucker. To this union two children were born, Burnell O'Neal and Edward Tyrone Thomas. Later, he and Flora Day had three additional children: Charles, Latonya, and Latoya Day.

When his health failed in 2016, he moved to Cassopolis, Michigan where he lived with his sister, Geraldine Gatson, who cared for him until he transitioned from this earth.

Charles will be greatly missed by family and friends. He leaves to mourn his passing and treasure his memory three sisters: Geraldine Gatson, Melba (Lee Earl) Wade, and Debra Ann Mabry; one brother, Clarence (Renetta) Thomas; four children: Burnell Thomas, Charles Day, Latonya Day, and Latoya Day, five grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives & friends.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan.

An additional gathering will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in People's First Street Chapel, 350 North First Street, Pickens, Mississippi. The Graveside Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Falls Cemetery in Pickens, Mississippi where Mr. Thomas will be accorded full Military Honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis, Michigan and Peoples Undertaking Company, Canton, Mississippi.

Please share a memory or a message online at wagnercares.com.

BELOVED BROTHER,

Our hearts still ache in sadness, and secret tears still flow.

What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know.

Charles' season here on earth is over, he is climbing the stairs in heaven now.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved