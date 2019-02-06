Services Hahn Funeral Home 505 W. 8th Street Mishawaka , IN 46544 574 255-1474 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Coalbush United Methodist Church Memorial service 1:00 PM Coalbush United Methodist Church Resources More Obituaries for Charles Jackson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Edgar Jackson

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Charles Edgar Jackson



Feb. 28, 1943 - Feb. 1, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Charles Edgar Jackson, 75, completed his earthly race and went on to his reward in Heaven on Feb. 1, 2019, capping a lifetime of spreading God's love and kindness to all who were blessed to know him.



Born Feb. 28, 1943, to Richard Wagner Jackson and Catherine Abigail (Teague) Jackson, Charles spent a happy childhood in his birthplace of Chicago, IL, exploring nearby neighborhoods on his Schwinn bicycle, playing sandlot baseball and football with his friends, and helping around the house with his older brother, Teague.



Charles had ink in his blood, being the son of an editor for the Chicago Tribune and the grandson of Charles “Chic” Jackson, a nationally syndicated cartoonist who worked for the Indianapolis Star. This prompted a young Charles to create a neighborhood news sheet for his north Chicago suburb, covering stories ranging from new neighbors moving in to the results of backyard baseball games, printed on a toy printing press received as a gift.



After graduating from Chesterton High School in 1960, Charles enrolled in Indiana University to continue his study of the journalistic art. It was here that he made the fortunate decision to skip a planned night at the auto races and instead accept an invitation to squire a beautiful co-ed named Karen Carol Arnold around town on a double date, sparking a romance that would culminate in nearly 53 years of marriage.



Charles also made the decision to answer his country's call while studying at IU, enrolling in the campus Army ROTC program to earn his officer's commission upon graduation in 1965. The ensuing years were busy ones for Charles, with his marriage to Karen in 1965 immediately followed by a deployment to Vietnam in 1966-67. Upon return, he wasted no time in beginning a career and starting a family, taking a job with the Evansville (IN) Courier, serving on the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department, and celebrating the births of his beloved children - daughter, Jennifer, and son, Adam. The family moved to Mishawaka in 1980, where Charles began a 22-year career at the South Bend Tribune.



In his retirement, Charles indulged in his passions for history and travel, utilizing the nation's rail system to visit many scenic and historical sights, and cruising the inland waterways and oceans on the historic paddlewheeler Delta Queen and the luxury liner Queen Mary II. But his greatest passion was doting on his five beloved grandchildren: Montana, Cole, Maia, Felicity, and Miriam, who will forever cherish the love of their “Papa.”



Charles was preceded in death by his wife on Jan. 3, 2019, proving that, while death may render a loving union asunder, some unions are too strong to part for long. His family is comforted to know that Charles faced life's trials alone for less than a month before rejoining his beloved Karen in God's heavenly kingdom.



A visitation for Charles will be held at Coalbush United Methodist Church on Thursday, Feb. 7, from Noon to 1 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service and military honor guard at the church. His family asks that memorial contributions be made to Coalbush Christian Preschool. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka, has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.



To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries