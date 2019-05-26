|
Charles Edward
Keaton
July 31, 1956 - May 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles Edward Keaton went on to heaven and passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Charles was born in South Bend, IN, on July 31, 1956 to the late Tommy Keaton, Sr. and Irene (Curry) Keaton.
Charles is survived by a son, Charles Edward Brevard; stepson, Toby Jones; stepdaughter, Alexis Brevard; two sisters, Ruby (Ben) McEwen and Irene (Charles) Easton; brother, Bruce Holloway, and a host of family and friends.
Charles loved playing bingo and spending time with his family until his health began to fail.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Keaton and Rose Davis; and brother, Tommy Keaton, Jr.
Charles' Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from Noon to 1:00 p.m. at Alford's Mortuary.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2019