Charles Edward Shenenberger
May 5, 1985 - May 18, 2020
BENTON HARBOR, MI - Charles “Charlie” Shenenberger, 35, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
Charlie was born May 5, 1985 in South Bend to Kurt and Sharon (Rupert) Shenenberger. He was preceded in death by his father, Kurt Shenenberger.
Those left to cherish the memory of Charlie include his wife, Tamara (Smith) Shenenberger; son, Braidyn Shenenberger; mother, Sharon (Thomas) Casper; grandmother, Patricia Rupert; aunt, Virginia Rupert; uncle, Bill Rupert; and many other dear family members.
Charlie was a member of the Road to Life Church. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, country music, working out, fishing, and his pets. He was learning how to fly and working towards his pilot's license. Charlie also enjoyed working on cars at his friend's shop and welding. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.
Visitation will be 12:00pm to 2:00pm Saturday, May 23, 2020 followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 2:00pm in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2020.