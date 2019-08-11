Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Mishawaka , IN
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Mishawaka , IN
Charles Emmett Bradford


1937 - 2019
Charles Emmett

Bradford

July 6, 1937 - August 7, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Charles Emmett Bradford, 82, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in his home.

Charles was born on July 6, 1937 in Elkhart to Irving and Donita (Binns) Bradford. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Eric James Blevins; and a granddaughter, Kara Lynn.

On August 19, 1961 in Elkhart, he married Rosemarie Kraemer. Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 58 years, Rosemarie; sons, Charles Robert Blevins, Alan Joseph Blevins, John Phillip Bradford, and Karl Josef Bradford; and a sister, Donita Stuck.

Charles was an indispensable employee and manager at Elkhart Press before he retired. He was an avid traveler and reader; he was involved in the church and was a strong supporter of labor unions and social and economic justice.

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, August 16 at St. Monica Catholic Church, Mishawaka at 12:30 p.m., with visitation one hour prior in the church. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Rd., Ashland, MT 59003 and the Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, SD 57770.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
