|
|
Charles F. “Chucky” Richardson
Dec. 31, 1938 - Nov. 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles F. “Chucky” Richardson, 80, of Pelican Way, South Bend, IN, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN.
Charles was born December 31, 1938 in South Bend, IN, to Weston and Mary Ann (Cobb) Richardson both of whom preceded him in death along with a son, Charles F. Richardson, Jr.; a sister, Toni Bloodsaw; and three brothers, John Willie “Skeezy” Richardson, Dennis Mainer, and Michael Richardson.
Charles graduated from Washington High School. He was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 1961. He worked 25 years for Minnesota School Corporation and retired from Coach Refineries where he worked on boiler maintenance. He loved to fish and hunt.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Vanessa and Dionne Richardson; one son, Lamar Richardson; four grandchildren, Tiffany Jackson, Tarran Richardson, Brandon Moore, and Ashton Hardaway all of Los Angeles, CA; two sisters, Annabelle Buckley and Beverly Winston both of South Bend, IN, along with other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019