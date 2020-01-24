|
Charles Frederick Boyd, III
March 10, 1967 - Jan. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles Frederick Boyd III, affectionately known as Chuckie, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020, he was 52. He was born March 10, 1967 to the union of Charles Frederick Boyd, Jr. and Creola Boyd of Chicago, Illinois. Charles was a 1986 Graduate of Marshall High School, in Chicago.
Charles will be well remembered for his affectionate smile, extreme comedic personality, and his passion to make others happy; especially through his savory home cooking. Everyone who knew him knew he would drop whatever he was doing to help someone in need. He was a Gift that will be truly missed.
In 2004, Charles relocated to South Bend, Indiana, were he later met, Varena Edwards, whom he shared his life with.
He was a loyal and dedicated team member at Golden Living Center of Mishawaka, where he served in many capacities as their Facilities Maintenance Supervisor.
Charles also leaves to cherish in his memories, His mother, Creola Boyd, two daughters, Martika Cleveland and Ja'Decia Boyd, and two granddaughters, Ahsiah Cleveland and Camari Marshall-Boyd; Three Sisters, Rosalind Taylor, Altrovise Marshall, and Raushann Mainor; One Brother Raynard Palmer; Two Uncles Percy Palmer and Murphy Palmer; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Proceeding him in death were his father, Charles Boyd Jr., Grandparents: Charles and Ethel Boyd (paternal); Percy and Viola Palmer (maternal); a special aunt, Ellora Layton, and four siblings: Derrick, Gregory, Jeffrey, and Rodney.
A Memorial service will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Monday, January 27, 2020, with visitation from 12:00-1:00 pm, and services immediately following.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020