Charles Gordon



Sept. 28, 1931 - May 14, 2020



ELKHART, IN - Charles “Chuck” William Gordon, 88, of Elkhart passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Heritage Point Assisted Living Facility in Mishawaka.



He was born on September 28, 1931 in Elkhart, IN to the late William Henry & Elsie (Eckstein) Gordon.



On March 13, 1954 in Elkhart he married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Joan Freeman. She passed away on October 23, 2012.



Chuck is survived by: a son, David Gordon, 2 daughters, Kelly (Brent) Beber and Lorrie Albaugh, all of Elkhart; 6 grandchildren: Kimberly (David) Morford and Brian (Brittani) Beber, both of Elkhart; Andrew (Samantha) Albaugh of Three Rivers, MI, Joseph Gordon, Michael Gordon and Amanda Gordon, all of Elkhart; 6 great-grandchildren: Neila Beber, Declan Beber, and Rowan Beber, all of Elkhart, Charles Morford and Isabelle Morford, both of Elkhart, and Julian Albaugh of Three Rivers, MI.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Gordon and a sister, Dorothy Atkins.



Chuck was a longtime member of the Cleveland Little League, where he served in many positions such as umpire, manager, and board member. He graduated from Elkhart High in 1949. Chuck proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired in 1991 from Dodge Manufacturing in Mishawaka. Chuck was a treasurer of Steelworker's Organization of Active Retirees.



Memorial donations may be given to the National Museum of Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, VA 22172.



The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Heritage Point for their compassionate care.



Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.





