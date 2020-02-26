|
|
Charles H. Hahn
June 25, 1940 - Feb. 21, 2020
NILES, MI - Charles
Herman Hahn, 79 of Niles, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Wellbrooke of South Bend.
Charles was born on June 25, 1940 in Niles to the late Paul and Evelyn (Daun) Hahn.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law, Dennis Combs and niece, Jary Combs.
On August 15, 1975 in Niles, Charles married Cathleen who survives.
He is also survived by his two sisters, Carol (Fred) Laesch of Niles and Merian Kessler of Niles. Charles dearly loved his Nieces and Nephews but there was a special bond between him and his oldest Nephew Rick Laesch. He cherished his wide circle of friends and made friends easily.
Charles was a Tool and Die Maker and had worked for several businesses in the area including, Advanced Engineering, Reese's, Modineer and Capital.
Charles was a 32nd Degree Mason and Past Master of St. Joe Valley 4 Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed being outside and appreciated nature. Charles loved fishing, hunting, camping and snowmobiling. In his later years, his failing health hampered his mobility but he still managed to go to the YMCA for some exercise, coffee and conversation.
Charles was a big fan of Indy/NASCAR and enjoyed going to the races with his wild pit crew! He enjoyed watching sports and was loyal to his Michigan and Chicago teams. He also loved animals, especially dogs and his bluebirds. He loved watching old westerns.
Sincere appreciate and gratitude to the many caregivers, doctors, surgeons and nursing staff at Lakeland Hospital (St. Joseph & Waterviliet), West Wood of Niles and Wellbrooke of South Bend for the compassionate care Charles received.
Visitation for Charles will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am in Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. Niles. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. In the funeral home. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery.
Online condolences, stories and photos may be shared with the family at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020