Charles H. Rymers
Oct. 25, 1943 - March 2, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Charles H. Rymers, 76, of Citrus Springs, FL passed at Crystal River Health and Rehabilitation Center on March 2, 2020. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 32 years, Judith (Holdren) Rymers; his children, Jeff Rymers, Carrie (Jon) Dellabona, Christa (Gordy) Macpherson, Jacqueline (Mike) Shepherd, and Nathan (Ann) Rodick; his grandchildren, Brandy, Carly, Delaney, Christopher, Caitelyn, Cristin, Kevin, Kristina, Alexis, Lillian, and Hannah; and a sister, Barbara Taglivia of Pittsburg, PA. Passing before him and greeting him in heaven are his parents, Robert Rymers and Marjorie George; and a son, Donald (Dutch) Rodick.
Chuck was born on October 25, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio. After high school he proudly joined the USAF and served his country as an Air Police Officer during the Vietnam War. In civilian life he worked for Conrail in both Toledo and Elkhart. While he was a great provider for his family, his real dream was to play his saxophone and a join a band -- small bands at first, and then his musical career began to grow, playing with The Drifters, The Shirrelles, Michael Twitty, and Johnny and the Hurricanes.
After retirement, at the age of 49, his musical career continued, playing with Spectrum, The Benders, and Macpherson and the Struts. He entertained thousands at Navy Pier, and opened for The Chicago Bulls, Conway Twitty, and many others. For many years he played his sax at the South Bend St. Paddy's Day party downtown as well as many Notre Dame events and commercials for local news agencies. He was well known for playing his sax while dancing on the bar and table tops for the ladies. YES! HE WAS A FLIRT! But anyone who knew them, knew he loved his wife, and the bond that they shared.
Loving his military life led him to being a member of the American Legion Post 365, VFW Post 2284, Moose Lodge 2308, The Masonic Lodge, and the .
The family will be scheduling a celebration of life. Once scheduled we hope that you all will join us in remembering this GREAT man.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020