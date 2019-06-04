Home

Charles Haggen Smith

Charles Haggen Smith Obituary
Charles Haggen Smith

May 16, 1948 - May 25, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Charles Haggen (Smith) departed this life May 25, 2019. He was born May 16, 1948 in Arkansas, to the late Virginia B. Hardy and the late Wardell Smith.

Charles leaves to cherish his memories four daughters: Sarah (Christopher) Williams, Virginia Stewart, Jean (Kevin) Winborn, and Topecka Stanley; sons: Michael Anthony (Michelle)Ware Sr., Charles Sanders, and Tyrone Stanley, a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother and sister, Dell Ray and Warnita J. Smith; and his only living aunt, Aunt Bell.

His parents preceded him in death: Virginia B. Hardy, Wardell and stepmother Sarah Smith.

Service will be held at R.S. LEWIS AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, 374 Vance Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38126 on June 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with burial in Parking, Arkansas.

Local arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 4, 2019
