Charles J. Bridenstine



June 15, 1926 - Sept. 8, 2020



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Charles J. Bridenstine, 94 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Sept. 8, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital after a brief illness. He was born June 15, 1926 in Elkhart the son of Charles M. and Grace (Peffley) Bridenstine and has lived in this area all of his life. He retired in 1989 after 45 years of working at the former Miles Lab of Elkhart in the Maintenance Department. He served in the United States Navy during WWII, spending time in the Philippine Liberation, receiving a medal for that service, and was discharged in 1946 as Chief Coxswain.



Charles was married April 9, 1949 in Edwardsburg to his beautiful bride, Lucille J. Gauvreau, who passed Nov. 11, 2019. Surviving is a brother, David Bridenstine; sister-in-law and husband, Norma and Ron Lerner; and sister-in-law, Gladys Wallen, as well as nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.



Family who preceded him in passing are his parents, his beloved wife Lucille, a brother, John Bridenstine; sisters, Lorraine Larson and Bellodine VanDerKerr; and a brother-in-law, Charles Wallen.



Family and friends will gather on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main Street, Edwardsburg. The Service of Remembrance will be at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home with Pastor Joseph Liss, pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Niles, officiating. Interment will follow at Edwardsburg Cemetery with Rev. Doellinger and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard playing Taps and folding the American Flag. They will be assisted by the local American Legion and the VFW as the firing squad for a rifle salute.



Charles was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, The American Legion Post 365 of Edwardsburg, the Elkhart Moose Lodge, the D.A.V. of Elkhart, and a former member of Mason Township Zoning Board.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.





