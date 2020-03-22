Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Miltenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles J. Miltenberger Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles J. Miltenberger Sr. Obituary
Charles J.

Miltenberger Sr.

Feb. 12, 1946 - March 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles J. Miltenberger Sr., 74, of South Bend, IN, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in his residence.

Charles was born on February 12, 1946 in South Bend to Earl and Maxine (Mossman) Miltenberger.

Charles graduated from Clay High School and he retired from Bendix with over 20 years of service, where he worked as a welder. Charles was a proud 32nd Degree Mason. Charles loved day trips to Amish Country; he enjoyed traveling up to Mackinac Island and enjoyed sharing time and being at the South Bend Elks Club.

Charles is survived by his children, Edward (Kim) Miltenberger, Charles Miltenberger Jr., and Patricia (Jeff) Siders; his loving companion for many years, Vicki Friedman; eleven grandchildren; a brother, Jack (Carol) Miltenberger; and two sisters, Earline Parisi and Betty Tevis.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Charles's life will take place at a later date.

Bubb Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -