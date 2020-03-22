|
Charles J.
Miltenberger Sr.
Feb. 12, 1946 - March 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles J. Miltenberger Sr., 74, of South Bend, IN, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in his residence.
Charles was born on February 12, 1946 in South Bend to Earl and Maxine (Mossman) Miltenberger.
Charles graduated from Clay High School and he retired from Bendix with over 20 years of service, where he worked as a welder. Charles was a proud 32nd Degree Mason. Charles loved day trips to Amish Country; he enjoyed traveling up to Mackinac Island and enjoyed sharing time and being at the South Bend Elks Club.
Charles is survived by his children, Edward (Kim) Miltenberger, Charles Miltenberger Jr., and Patricia (Jeff) Siders; his loving companion for many years, Vicki Friedman; eleven grandchildren; a brother, Jack (Carol) Miltenberger; and two sisters, Earline Parisi and Betty Tevis.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Charles's life will take place at a later date.
Bubb Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020