Charles “Chuck” J. Nyers
July 9, 1946 - Nov. 29, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Charles “Chuck” J. Nyers, 73, of Mishawaka, IN went home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy illness. Chuck was born on July 9, 1946, to Charles A. and Theresa (Forte) Nyers. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
On March 25, 1972, he married Debbie Walsh. He is survived by his wife of 47 years along with a son, Dan (Jennifer); grandson, Devin and several other extended family members.
Chuck loved the Lord Jesus Christ, and over the years was very active in Community Baptist Church. Among several other things, he was a Sunday school teacher, leading kids to Christ for many years. Near to his heart was RiverBend , where he served on the board for many years. Chuck was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. We spent many hours together as a family at all of Devin's sporting events. Chuck was always his biggest fan at all of the hockey, soccer, and baseball games just to name a few. We will truly miss him and cherish every memory of him until we are all together again.
Visitation for Chuck will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, from 10-11 AM with a Funeral service at 11 AM with Pastor Joe Fant officiating. In lieu of flowers donations in Charles “Chuck” Nyers' honor may be made to Community Baptist Church, 5715 Miami Road, South Bend, IN 46614, or the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46544. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019