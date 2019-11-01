|
Charles J. “Jay” Shroff
Sept. 16, 1923 - Oct. 30, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Charles J. “Jay” Shroff, 96, of Mishawaka, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born September 16, 1923 in South Bend to the late Jay L. and Vera (Trager) Shroff. On February 21, 1945, he married his loving wife of 72 years, Madelyne (Barrett) Shroff, who preceded him in death on February 18, 2017.
Jay is survived by his son, Gregory (Cindy) Shroff of South Bend, IN; daughter, Lynn (Bill) Ringer of Pawleys Island, SC; four grandchildren, Jason (Karalynn) Shroff, Jessica (Ryan) Williams, Brian Ringer, and Eric (Bridgette) Ringer; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, Jay is preceded by his twin sister, Vera “Jean” Hall.
Jay served his country in the United States Navy in the South Pacific during World War II as a Radarman First Class. He worked for Sears Roebuck for 42 years as the Display and Advertising Manager and later as Store Manager of the Mishawaka location in the Town and Country Plaza. After his retirement, he enjoyed working in carpentry and remodeling. Jay was a member of Elks Lodge 235 in South Bend for many years, and he and Madelyne enjoyed ballroom dancing with the Guys and Dolls dance club.
Graveside services with Military Honors and inurnment will be held on Monday, November 4 at 11:00 AM at the Highland Cemetery Mausoleum, 2257 Portage Ave., South Bend. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jay may be made to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019