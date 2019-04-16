Charles James Sellers



May 3, 1928 - April 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles (Chuck) Sellers of South Bend, Indiana passed away on April 13, 2019 at home. He was born on May 3, 1928 in Kosciusko County. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Sellers, his daughters, Cindy Nichols of Weslaco, Texas and part time resident of Goshen, Indiana, Beth Sellers of Shelby, Michigan, and Candy Chrisman of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by a sister, Joann Wilcoxson of Winona Lake, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford L. and Faun Marie (Miller) Sellers; brothers, Donald Sellers and Richard Sellers; and a sister, Dorcas Isham. He graduated from Pierceton High School and Manchester College. He served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was discharged in 1952 at the rank of Sgt. He met and married his wife, Bonnie while both were working for Standard Oil of Indiana. He worked for First Bank and Trust Company of South Bend, Whirlpool's Finance Company in St. Joseph, Michigan, and retired as an officer of 1st Source Bank of South Bend in 1993. He was a member of the Granger Lions Club for over twenty years. He and his wife are presently members of the Community Baptist Church of South Bend. He and Bonnie have spent the winter in South Texas for twenty-five years. While in Texas he voluntarily contributed to the operation of the corporation which managed their retirement community by auditing the records of the corporation for many years. A celebration of Chuck's live will be held on Wednesday, April 17, at Community Baptist Church, 5715 Miami St., South Bend. Viewing will begin at 10:00am with a Memorial Service at 11:00am. Memorial donations in memory of Chuck may be made to World Missionary Press, PO Box 120, New Paris, Indiana 46553. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with the funeral arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary