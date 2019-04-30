Charles “Chuck” K. Rupel



Jan. 5, 1935 - April 23, 2019



NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Charles “Chuck” K. Rupel was born on January, 5, 1935 in North Liberty, Indiana and was raised and educated there. He graduated from Purdue University with a dual degree in Economics and Business Administration. Chuck passed away in Vancouver, WA on April 23, 2019. Chuck worked as a commercial electrician for 15 years prior to retiring in 2003. In 1992 he married his wife Linda. Charles loved fishing, watching the stock market, woodworking, and gardening. He was a member of the First Methodist Church, and a Mason with the North Liberty Lodge #56.



Survivors include his wife Linda, at home; two sons, Keith (Robbie) of St. Louis, MO and Robert (Eileen) of Waukasha, WI; daughter, Tammy (Greg) Smith of McCordsville, IN; two stepdaughters, Patty and Amanda Myer of Vancouver, WA; two sisters, Anne (Richard) Kersh of Walkerton, IN and Elsie (Thomas) Frame of Venice, Florida; and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son David.



At Chuck's request, there will be no services of any kind, but to remember him just as he was.



“At last my sweetheart lay down to rest, to sleep, to greet those who have gone before you and walk with the angels of God.” You will be so missed and are so loved.



Contributions in lieu of flowers to the Ray Hickey Hospice House, 2232 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98661 or to Peace Health Hospice SW in Vancouver, WA.



Arrangements are under the care of Davies Cremation & Burial Services. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019