Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davies Cremation & Burial Services | Cremation Vancouver WA
309 E 15th Street Suite E
Vancouver, WA 98663
(360) 693-1036
For more information about
Charles Rupel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Rupel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles K. "Chuck" Rupel


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles K. "Chuck" Rupel Obituary
Charles “Chuck” K. Rupel

Jan. 5, 1935 - April 23, 2019

NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Charles “Chuck” K. Rupel was born on January, 5, 1935 in North Liberty, Indiana and was raised and educated there. He graduated from Purdue University with a dual degree in Economics and Business Administration. Chuck passed away in Vancouver, WA on April 23, 2019. Chuck worked as a commercial electrician for 15 years prior to retiring in 2003. In 1992 he married his wife Linda. Charles loved fishing, watching the stock market, woodworking, and gardening. He was a member of the First Methodist Church, and a Mason with the North Liberty Lodge #56.

Survivors include his wife Linda, at home; two sons, Keith (Robbie) of St. Louis, MO and Robert (Eileen) of Waukasha, WI; daughter, Tammy (Greg) Smith of McCordsville, IN; two stepdaughters, Patty and Amanda Myer of Vancouver, WA; two sisters, Anne (Richard) Kersh of Walkerton, IN and Elsie (Thomas) Frame of Venice, Florida; and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son David.

At Chuck's request, there will be no services of any kind, but to remember him just as he was.

“At last my sweetheart lay down to rest, to sleep, to greet those who have gone before you and walk with the angels of God.” You will be so missed and are so loved.

Contributions in lieu of flowers to the Ray Hickey Hospice House, 2232 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98661 or to Peace Health Hospice SW in Vancouver, WA.

Arrangements are under the care of Davies Cremation & Burial Services.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now