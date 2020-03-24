Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services - Michigan City
613 Washington Street
Michigan City, IN 46360
(219) 874-4214
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Darr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles L. Darr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles L. Darr Obituary
Charles L. Darr

August 9, 1942 - March 22, 2020

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Charles L. Darr, age 77, of Michigan City, IN passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Life Care Center in Michigan City, IN.

He was born on August 9, 1942 in Michigan City, IN to Floyd W. and Charlotte Catherine (Fuller) Darr who preceded him in death.

Charles is survived by Rachel Grummell; children: Catherine (Tim) Gault, Christey R. Darr, John (Camille) Darr, and Drew Darr; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Vicky Guard, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by brother, Floyd “Butch” Darr.

Charles served his country in the U.S. Army. He was retired from JayMar Ruby and a member of the Michigan City Fishing and Game Club. Charles was a member of American Legion Skwiat Post #451. He enjoyed fishing, outdoors, golfing, woodworking, gardening, wine making, and watching his grandson's various ball games.

Private services will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360. Burial will be private at Chesterton Cemetery.

To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -