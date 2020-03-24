|
Charles L. Darr
August 9, 1942 - March 22, 2020
MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Charles L. Darr, age 77, of Michigan City, IN passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Life Care Center in Michigan City, IN.
He was born on August 9, 1942 in Michigan City, IN to Floyd W. and Charlotte Catherine (Fuller) Darr who preceded him in death.
Charles is survived by Rachel Grummell; children: Catherine (Tim) Gault, Christey R. Darr, John (Camille) Darr, and Drew Darr; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Vicky Guard, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by brother, Floyd “Butch” Darr.
Charles served his country in the U.S. Army. He was retired from JayMar Ruby and a member of the Michigan City Fishing and Game Club. Charles was a member of American Legion Skwiat Post #451. He enjoyed fishing, outdoors, golfing, woodworking, gardening, wine making, and watching his grandson's various ball games.
Private services will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360. Burial will be private at Chesterton Cemetery.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020