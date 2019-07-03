Charles Lee Rose



SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles Lee Rose, 78, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Charles was born on July 21, 1940 in LaPorte, Indiana, to the late Julius and Violet (Schindler) Rose. On September 8, 1962, at Bethany Lutheran Church in LaPorte, Charles married Jeanette E. Rahfeldt, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Christine Brown of LaPorte, Indiana and Dawn (Kevin) Rose Goddard of South Bend, Indiana; two sons, Clinton L. (Patty) Rose of Granger, Indiana and Kenneth L. (Trudy) Rose of Portage, Michigan; eleven grandchildren, Alison (Joseph) Davies, Cassie Wahl, Elizabeth Wahl, Hunter Rose, Adam Rose, Ben Rose, Kyle Rose, Kane Goddard, Cooper Goddard, Katlyn (Nicholas) Sholtis, and Melinda (Matthew) Jones; and three sisters, Janice Seng, Charmaine Devereaux, and Bonnie Rose. Charles was a Tool and Die Designer for Bosch. He was very proud to be a part of the Ducks Unlimited Club. Charles loved to bowl, fish, golf, and hunt waterfowl. He always loved to bring his dogs out hunting. Charles taught all of his children how to fly fish. He loved to spend time in Longville, Minnesota, especially on the Boy River. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Saturday, July, 6, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana. A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 3:00 until 4:00 pm in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Charles to the St. Joseph Valley Ducks Unlimited Club, attn: Tab Casper, 10285 Dunn Rd., Osceola, IN 46561. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 3, 2019