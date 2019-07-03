Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Lee Rose


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Lee Rose Obituary
Charles Lee Rose

July 21, 1940 - July 1, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles Lee Rose, 78, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Charles was born on July 21, 1940 in LaPorte, Indiana, to the late Julius and Violet (Schindler) Rose. On September 8, 1962, at Bethany Lutheran Church in LaPorte, Charles married Jeanette E. Rahfeldt, who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Christine Brown of LaPorte, Indiana and Dawn (Kevin) Rose Goddard of South Bend, Indiana; two sons, Clinton L. (Patty) Rose of Granger, Indiana and Kenneth L. (Trudy) Rose of Portage, Michigan; eleven grandchildren, Alison (Joseph) Davies, Cassie Wahl, Elizabeth Wahl, Hunter Rose, Adam Rose, Ben Rose, Kyle Rose, Kane Goddard, Cooper Goddard, Katlyn (Nicholas) Sholtis, and Melinda (Matthew) Jones; and three sisters, Janice Seng, Charmaine Devereaux, and Bonnie Rose. Charles was a Tool and Die Designer for Bosch. He was very proud to be a part of the Ducks Unlimited Club. Charles loved to bowl, fish, golf, and hunt waterfowl. He always loved to bring his dogs out hunting. Charles taught all of his children how to fly fish. He loved to spend time in Longville, Minnesota, especially on the Boy River. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Saturday, July, 6, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, Indiana. A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 3:00 until 4:00 pm in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Charles to the St. Joseph Valley Ducks Unlimited Club, attn: Tab Casper, 10285 Dunn Rd., Osceola, IN 46561. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now