Charles LeRoy Hunt Sr.
March 17, 1952 - June 26, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Charles LeRoy Hunt Sr., 67, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Vibra Hospital in Crown Point, IN.
Charles was born on March 17, 1952 in Mishawaka to Bob and Sarah (West) Hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald Eugene Hunt.
Surviving are his daughter, Kristin Cartwright of Elkhart; grandsons, Shawn and Zachary Cartwright; his former wife, Ruth Hunt of Mishawaka; sister, Linda (Jim) Britton of Mishawaka; and brother, Robert L. (Julie) Hunt Jr. of Osceola.
Charles worked for Dexter Axel in Elkhart for 25 years and then as a Security Guard at American General. He was Green Bay Packers fan; he loved cars and going to car shows. Charles was a proud United States Army Career Serviceman.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Service with Military Rites will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 30, 2019