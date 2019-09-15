Home

Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
(574) 272-2244
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
52473 SR 933
South Bend, IN
Charles (Chuck) McCammon


1939 - 2019
Charles (Chuck) McCammon Obituary
Charles (Chuck)

Mc Cammon

Feb. 9, 1939 - Sept. 12, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles Wayne (Chuck) Mc Cammon, 80, of South Bend, passed away at home September 12 with his wife and daughters at his side. He was born in Sullivan, Indiana, the third of five sons born to William and Myrtle (Petrie) Mc Cammon. After spending his early years in Sullivan, he enlisted with the Navy, serving aboard the USS Kearsarge CVA-33 and the USS Essex CVA-9, both aircraft carriers. He became a certified diver. At this time he also found faith in Catholicism, studied aboard ship, and was baptized in Genoa, Italy and confirmed in Barcelona, Spain. On April 23, 1960, at Christ the King Catholic Church in South Bend, he married Mary Joan Bookwalter. She survives along with two daughters, Catherine Joan Fisher (Van-deceased) and Heidi Ann Leighty (Bill); grandchildren, Vincent Fisher, Jamie Fisher, Amanda Leighty-Newcomer, and Billy Leighty; and three great-grandchildren, Anthony Nicodemus, Landon Leighty-Newcomer, and Layla Delchambre. Chuck has three surviving brothers, William A. Mc Cammon Jr. (Beverly) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Richard A. Mc Cammon (Patricia) of Russelville, Arkansas, and Larry E. Mc Cammon (Mary) of Rolling Prairie, Indiana. An older brother, Jimmie, preceded him in death. Chucky was an extremely hard worker, always wanting to be a good provider for his family. He was previously employed at Ball-Band, Kresge's, and Dan's painting. His love for painting encouraged him to form his own business. In 1978, he established Mc Cammon Painting and Decorating. He remained in residential and commercial painting until his retirement in 2000. The family wishes to thank Dr. Curtis Gongwer and Dr. Matthew Koscielski for their care during Chuck's long illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 17 th , at Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 SR 933, South Bend, IN, 46637, (corner of US 933 and Darden Rd.), with Fr. Steve LaCroix C.S.C. officiating. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday September 16 th at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, where a rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Contributions in Chuck's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
