Charles Morton
Dec. 13, 1939 - Dec. 11, 2019
NILES, MI - Charles D. Morton, 79, of Niles passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana surrounded by his family.
In Niles, Michigan on December 13, 1939, Dr. Dean and Flora (Melhon) Morton greeted Charles, their baby boy.
Chuck graduated from Niles High School, class of 1959 and went on to serve his country proudly with the United States Marines. Shortly after being discharged from the Marines, Chuck wed the woman who stole his heart, Joan Crowe. At a ceremony in Whitesville, Kentucky on August 7, 1965 Chuck and Joan became husband and wife.
After his time spent with the Marines, Chuck worked for several local companies. He drove trucks for Simplicity Patterns, and worked at Kauneer, ACCO, and Gast in Benton Harbor. Even after retirement, Chuck enjoyed working and drove cars for Tyler in Niles, where he made many friendships.
Chuck and his beloved dog, Maxx, could often be seen at businesses around town. They would find a resting place and visit with shoppers who passed by. He loved his home town. He looked forward to monthly lunches with his class of ‘59. Their 60th class reunion this past August was the highlight of the summer. Chuck's main hobby was fishing. For many years he spent April in Venice, Florida fishing in the Intercostal Waterway six days a week. He caught many fish that were unusual to a Michigan boy. Time that he and Joan spent in Florida was also a time to reunite with family and friends. Chuck and Joan also enjoyed traveling and were able to visit Ireland, England, Scotland, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, and Alaska. He loved to spend time in his own back yard, particularly his Lily Garden. He was a common fixture in his grandchildren's basketball and soccer games. Chuck was an avid Notre Dame fan. He watched every sport in every season. He proudly hung his ND flags for each football game, his favorite sport. He also acquired a large collection of ND memorabilia over the years.
Preceding Chuck are his parents, Dr. Dean and Flora Morton.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 54 years, Joan; his children, Dean (Leslie) Morton of Boulder, Colorado, and his daughter, Elisabeth “Buffy” (Michael) Freudenburg of Niles. Chuck is also survived by his sisters, Mary (Ray) Larned of Ferrysburg, Michigan and Sandra (Paul) Reyberg of Venice, Florida. Libby and Lincoln, his grandchildren and pride and joy will also be left to cherish the memories they have with their grandfather.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Brown Funeral Home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 4-5 p.m. for a time of visitation with services to begin at 5 p.m. The service will conclude with Full Military Honors by the United States Marine Corps. A private interment will be held at Silverbrook Cemetery on Monday.
Those wishing to make memorial donations have been asked to continue with Chuck's passion for animals and consider Berrien County Animal Shelter, 1400 S. Euclid Ave., Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022.
Condolences, photos, and memories can be left for Chuck's family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Chuck was loved and will be fondly remembered by family and friends.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019