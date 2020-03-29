|
Charles O. Hamilton
Aug. 27, 1922 - Mar. 24, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Charles O. Hamilton, MD, 97, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 while residing at Southfield Village, South Bend. Charles was born on August 27, 1922 in Selma, IN, the second child to the late Mark B. and Esther Lucile (Lindsey) Hamilton. He has resided in the South Bend - Lakeville area since 1945. On June 29, 1941 in Mt. Pleasant, IN, Charles and Mary Lucile Fuller were united in marriage. Mary Lou preceded her husband in death on January 18, 2016, after 74 years of marriage. Also preceding in death was one sister, Rachael Felton; and two brothers, Mark L. and William L. Hamilton.
Dr. Hamilton is survived by his five children: Diana Kaye (Wayne R.) Van Til of Kalamazoo, MI; Charles O. (Lucille) Hamilton II, of Temple Terrace, FL; Philip F. (Mary Beth) Hamilton of Vandalia, MI; Lucinda Anne (Joseph P.) Meade of Everett, WA; and Mary Beth (Rock) Kaiser of Greencastle, IN; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Riggin of Muncie, IN; and many nieces and nephews.
Dr. Hamilton retired in 1987 after 40 years as an anesthesiologist at Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Lakeville United Methodist Church. He was also a member of St. Joseph County Medical Society, the American College of Anesthesia, and the American Society of Anesthesia. He served on the board of trustees for Indiana Medical Society, was National Secretary for the American Society of Anesthesiologists and in 1998, received the Distinguished Service Award from the Indiana Society of Anesthesiologists. Dr. Hamilton proudly served his country with the United States Army during WWII and was Honorably Discharged with the rank of Captain. He served on the board of Union-North United Schools Building Corporation. He was a 75-year member of the Whitney Masonic Lodge, F & AM, in New Burlington, IN.
Dr. Hamilton was a dedicated clinician who always had a positive outlook. With a wonderful gift of kindness, he took an avid interest in helping and caring for his family, his many friends, and his many, many patients.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a private service was held at the Lakeville United Methodist Church and burial took place at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. There will be a celebration of life service when the current restrictions are lifted, which will be announced at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home, Lakeville, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dr. Charles Hamilton may be donated to the Lakeville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 24, Lakeville, IN 46536 or to Lakeville-Lapaz EMS (Union North Ambulance Service), 507 N. Michigan Trail, Lakeville, IN 46536 or to LaVille Jr-Sr. High School Athletic Department, 69969 U.S. 31, Lakeville, IN 46536. Online condolences may be offered to the Hamilton family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020