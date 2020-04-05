|
Charles Olinghouse
Oct. 12, 1929 - April 3, 2020
NILES, MI - Charles Henry “Chuck” Olinghouse, age 90 years, of Niles, Michigan, father, grandfather, and lifelong area amateur bowler died peacefully but unexpectedly Friday morning, April 3, 2020 at his home of natural causes.
He was born on October 12, 1929 in Kendallville, Indiana to Ivory J. and Grace O. (Marti) Olinghouse. He was graduated from Niles High School, and has lived in Niles most of his life. He was employed for his entire career at Bendix Automotive in South Bend, Indiana, retiring as a Supervisor.
Chuck bowled for seventy years and was a long-time secretary of the Niles Four Flags Men's Bowling Association of the United States Bowling Congress. He and his wife bowled at the Saturday Night Mixed League at the former White's Bowling Lanes, and the Tuesday's Twilight League at AA Timber-Lanes, both in Niles. In retirement, he was employed at White's Lanes for several years. More recently he bowled at Joey Armadillo's in Niles. He also enjoyed golfing and was a regular - many years ago - at the Niles City Golf Tournament. When his children were young, he volunteered to coach their youth league baseball teams.
On January 12, 1951 in Niles he married the former Dorothy May Graham, with whom he celebrated the remarkable fifty-sixth anniversary of their wedding prior to her death on November 5, 2005. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Cross on October 8, 2007, a son-in-law, Don Bedwell on February 6, 2020, a daughter-in-law, Robin Olinghouse on June 18, 1993; and Chuck's siblings, Margaret Cribbs, Phyllis Randol, Esther Brooks, Ruth Hawk, and Katie Smith.
Surviving family includes his children, David (& Katrina) Olinghouse of Muskegon, Michigan, Debra (& Terry) Brenner of Niles, Richard (& Margaret) Olinghouse of Niles, and Lori Bedwell of Niles; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren; Chuck's sister, Patty (& Jim) Messner of Virginia, and many nieces and nephews.
The most immediate family of Charles Olinghouse will have a private viewing, one household at a time beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles. Those few family members will then process to the Graveside at Mission Hills for Committal Services with the Rev. Daniel Miller of Summit Church, Niles officiating. Relatives, neighbors, and friends are invited to witness the ceremony via the livestreamed broadcast available on the Halbritter-Wickens Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices/. Online condolences may be left at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Chuck was clearly a bowler extraordinaire, but his family knew that they were always his greatest joy.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020