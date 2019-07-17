Charles Parks



June 27, 1936 - July 12, 2019



NILES, MI - Charles Parks, 83, passed away at 1:50am on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Center for Hospice in South Bend.



Charles was born June 27, 1936 in South Bend to Charles Parks and Irene (Ostrander) Parks-Lord. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Willedean Arata, Nancy Green, and Phyllis Parks.



On July 10, 1983 in Las Vegas, NV, Charles married Barbara A. (Stephens). She survives along with son, Charles Thomas Parks; daughters, Tammy Focht, Mary Ann (Dennis) Crouch, and Tracey Lynn Krassow; stepchildren, Kenneth Truesdell, Jr. and Shellie Truesdell; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Melba Bestle; and several nieces.



Charles graduated from Niles High School. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Post 309 in Decatur. He raised farm animals, including donkeys, goats, chickens, cows and loved dogs. Charles and his wife Barbara have volunteered at the VA Hospital in Battle Creek for 18 years. He recently was recognized and received a pin for 750 Hours of volunteering.



Charles will have Full Military Honors with burial at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek at 10am on Friday, July 19, 2019.



A Celebration of Charles' Life will take place from 2-4pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Apple Festival Building on the corner of Lake and 17th Street in Niles.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St., Niles is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 17, 2019