|
|
Charles R. Foust
August 7, 1918 - April 9, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Charles R. Foust, 101, passed away at Millers Merry Manor in Plymouth on Thursday, April 9, following an extended illness. He was formerly of Lakeville.
Charles was born to the late Raymond and Bonnie (Young) Foust on August 7, 1918 in South Bend.
He is survived by his son, Dennis C. (Betty) Foust of South Bend, formerly of Lakeville; granddaughter, Deborah (Greg) Kopetski of Lakeville and grandson, Dennis C. (Kathy) Foust, Jr. of Alden, MI, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, wife, granddaughter, Rebecca F. Foust on March 2, 1994 and his sister, Helen Peters.
Charles proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. After the service he was employed as a machinist at South Bend Lathe, retiring in 1972 after working forty-eight years. He liked to go fishing and play golf in his younger years, but especially being with his loving family.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Marshall County, 112 South Center Street, Suite C, Plymouth, IN 46563. The family expressed their thanks for the wonderful care and love they gave to Charles.
The family will have a Celebration of Life for Charles at a later date, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Cremation has taken place and burial of cremains will be private at Southlawn Cemetery.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” and Cremation Service handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Foust family.
Condolences may be expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020