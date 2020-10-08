Charles R. Herman, Sr.
May 12, 1952 - Oct. 3, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - It is with deep sadness that our family announces the death of Charles “Chuck” R. Herman, Sr.
Chuck was welcomed into the arms of our Lord at 5:36 pm on Saturday, October 3, to reunite with his loved ones who had passed before him - most notably his young son, Kevin, whom he tragically lost at 14 months of age. They can now share the many things that as father and son, they'd missed out on.
Chuck loved family and friends. Once you became his friend, he considered you his friend forever - regardless of time or distance. He loved being around people, and relished lake life -- especially time at his son's cottage in Michigan.
His profession was as a Construction Laborer and later as an Operating Engineer.
Chuck leaves behind to cherish his memory two sons, Charles (Charlie) R. Herman Jr. and his wife Patsy (Mona) of South Bend, and Scott Herman and his wife Billi Jo of Port St. Lucie, Florida; two grandchildren, grandson Adam Herman of South Bend and granddaughter Olivia Herman of Port St. Lucie, Florida; four sisters and three brothers: Mary (Don) Dabrowiak of Kingston Springs, TN, Grace (Rick) Nogle of South Bend, Glenda Frederick of Elkhart, Pamela Kolozsvary of South Bend, Peter (Kathy) Herman of Granger, IN, Greg Guzowski of South Bend, IN, and Terry Guzowski of Santa Clause, IN, eight nieces, seven nephews, and 15 great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemtery. Family and friends may call from 2-6 Sunday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the The American Cancer Society
or the Indiana Humane Society.
