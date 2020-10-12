1/1
Charles R. Lichnerowicz
1948 - 2020
Charles R.

Lichnerowicz

April 4, 1948 - Oct. 8, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles R Lichnerowicz, 72, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Mishawaka, after a brief illness.

Charlie was born April 4, 1948 in South Bend to the late Roman and Caroline (Janiszewski) Lichnerowicz both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Victor and Bernard Lichnerowicz; and a brother-in-law, Wesley Danks

On February 18, 1991 in South Bend, Charlie married the former Ruth Harman Gramza. She survives along with a daughter, Lisa Popielski; two stepsons, Ryan (Jamie) Gramza and Ron (Melanie) Gramz; stepdaughter, Mary (Richard) Dale; 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild; sister, Rose Rininger; his four sisters-in-law, Theresa (Tina) Lichnerowicz, Julie Lichnerowicz, Victoria Blaser, and Debra Harman; and his former wife, Karen Reitz DeBaets; along with many nieces and nephews.

Charlie was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War stationed in Alaska.

He was a heavy equipment operator for over 40 years, working for Walters Excavating for 36 years. Charlie and Ruth had a small excavation company in South Bend for many years.

Charlie was a great person and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, stepfather, uncle, and friend. He loved his family dearly. Charlie helped many people and was very knowledgeable. He liked to work on things and help others, and could fix just about anything. He liked to play the slots at the casino, and was a devoted Notre Dame fan.

Friends and family will be received at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 South Mayflower Road, from 2:00pm until the time of the Funeral service at 6:00pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Hospice Foundation.

Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
OCT
14
Funeral service
06:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
