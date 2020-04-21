Home

Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
Charles R. Schroeder


1948 - 2020
Charles R. Schroeder Obituary
Charles R. Schroeder

Nov. 4, 1948 - April 6, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles R. Schroeder, 71, of South Bend, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born November 4, 1948 in Valparaiso, the son of Charles and Clara Schroeder. Chuck was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and electronics engineer. On July 12, 1980 he married Debra Herren who survives in South Bend. Also surviving are his children, Ryan Schroeder of Mishawaka, Kallie Schuetz of Goshen, and Tess Schroeder of South Bend; 3 grandchildren, Preston, Benjamin, and Grant; a sister, Kathi Hoover and a brother, Al (Lori) Schroeder all of Valparaiso. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dean Schroeder. Chuck enjoyed biking, walking, reading, music, and collecting oddities. Due to the State mandate on Covid-19, a private family service will be held at Bartholomew Funeral Home, Pastor Rich Schmidt officiating. www.bartholomewnewhard.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020
