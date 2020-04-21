|
Charles R. Schroeder
Nov. 4, 1948 - April 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles R. Schroeder, 71, of South Bend, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born November 4, 1948 in Valparaiso, the son of Charles and Clara Schroeder. Chuck was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and electronics engineer. On July 12, 1980 he married Debra Herren who survives in South Bend. Also surviving are his children, Ryan Schroeder of Mishawaka, Kallie Schuetz of Goshen, and Tess Schroeder of South Bend; 3 grandchildren, Preston, Benjamin, and Grant; a sister, Kathi Hoover and a brother, Al (Lori) Schroeder all of Valparaiso. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dean Schroeder. Chuck enjoyed biking, walking, reading, music, and collecting oddities. Due to the State mandate on Covid-19, a private family service will be held at Bartholomew Funeral Home, Pastor Rich Schmidt officiating. www.bartholomewnewhard.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020