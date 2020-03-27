|
Rev. Charles R. “Doc” Wood
June 30, 1932 - March 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rev. Charles R. “Doc” Wood, 87, of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away peacefully at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the Sanctuary at Holy Cross. Charles was born on June 30, 1932 in Hackensack, New Jersey to Andrew H. Wood Sr. and Grace Irene (Curtis) Wood, and had lived in Michiana since 1976. His life passion was to be a pastor - he served churches in Muskegon, Michigan, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Hobart, Indiana, and South Bend, Indiana. In 1955, he married Donna Jean Smith, who preceded him in death on December 18, 1992. He later married Loraine Larson on November 13, 1993; she preceded him in death on December 22, 2019. Charles is survived by his daughter, Gaylene (John) Davis of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; two sons, Rick (Karen) Wood of Chicago, Illinois and Brent (Kelly) Wood of Clarkston, Michigan; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brother, Dr. Andrew H. Wood of Indianapolis, Indiana; and his brother-in-law, George Webb of Whiting, New Jersey. Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Delia E. Webb; and his sister-in-law, Betty Jean Wood. A Memorial Service will take place at Calvary Baptist Church. Due the current health pandemic, the time and date of the service will be determined at a later date. Burial will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, Indiana. The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the staff of The Sanctuary at Holy Cross for their amazing, compassionate care! Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020