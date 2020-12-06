1/1
Charles S. "Chuck" Lentine
Charles S.

“Chuck” Lentine

Feb. 5, 1944 - Dec. 1, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Charles “Chuck” Lentine, 76, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Charles was born in Mishawaka, IN on February 5, 1944, to the late Walter and Elizabeth (Tedeschi) Lentine. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Geraldine “Gerri” Allen and Cathy Keiser. Charles is survived by his loving companion of 28 years, Charlotte Horner; children, Teresa Archer, Renee (Craig) Spanburg, and Tina (Brian) Galletti; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Angelo Lentine and Walter (Sally) Lentine.

Charles enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country and was part of the Seal Support Team. He was awarded with the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon on April 12, 1963. He was Honorably Discharged in July of 1967 and returned home to Mishawaka. Charles was the proud owner/operator of Great Lakes Supply & Chemical in South Bend until 1990.

Chuck was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was actively involved in the Michiana Steelheaders and Special Olympics fishing events every year.

For the health and safety of family and friends, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthew Cathedral with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery with Military Rites performed by the VFW 360 and American Legion 161 Burial Squad. To view the Mass online, log onto St. Matthew Cathedral website at www.stmatthewcathedral.org and click on Watch Now.

Contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
