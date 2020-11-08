Charles Strantz
June 21, 1952 - Nov. 1, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Charles F. Strantz, 68, passed away in his home, surrounded by his beloved wife and children on Sunday, November 1, 2020, after having dealt with cancer for the previous several months. He was born June 21, 1952, in South Bend to Robert and Gertrude (Muszynsik) Strantz. On June 7, 2008, Chuck married Susan (Jamieson) Strantz, who survives.
Chuck was the second-born of ten children raised in the lively Strantz household in “The Oaks Neighborhood” in Mishawaka. His childhood home still remains a gathering place for family, old and new friends and neighbors to this day.
Chuck gave his life to Jesus near the end of high school and has served Him faithfully throughout the rest of his life. He began working at LeSea Ministries in 1972, and throughout his almost 50 years at the ministry, worked as Art Director and more recently Church/Ministry Relations for LeSea Global Feed the Hungry. As art director, he created everything from TV sets to web site designs to print materials and more. With Feed the Hungry, he was blessed to travel and be involved first-hand in the feeding ministries in several countries including Uganda, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Darfur, while also having the privilege of making friends all over the U.S. and the world. He was a talented artist and creator, using the amazing and beautiful art he lovingly created from so many mediums most recently to help raise funds with The Vineyard Church, Mishawaka, for orphaned children in the Sudan and India.
To Chuck, every person he had the blessing to meet became his dear friend. He loved, liked, and respected each one, and made each one feel that they were valuable. He made an impact on the lives around him that can only be described as profound. We will never be able to fill the place he has left, and he will always remain in our hearts as an inspiration and example of how to live our best lives.
Along with his wife Susan, also surviving are daughter, Catrice Johnson of Mishawaka, IN; sons, Craig (Kelly) Strantz of Leslie, MI, Judah Strantz of Mishawaka, IN, and Reuben Strantz of William, OR; stepdaughters, Joy Cunningham of Bolinas, CA, Elizabeth (Matt Schmitz) Cunningham of Cincinnati, OH, and Katharine Jamieson of South Bend, IN; five grandchildren, Gabrielle (Adam) Fisher, Colin (Erin) Johnson, Killean Johnson, Brandon (Spencer) Strantz, and Jamieson Schmitz; five great-grandchildren; mother, Gertrude Strantz; sisters, Margaret Strantz, Elizabeth Strantz, Marybeth Rosheck, and Caroline Drummond; and brother, Eric (Suzan) Strantz; along with many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Strantz; stepdaughter, Leah Kubik; sister, Judith Strantz; and brothers, Michael Strantz, Frank Strantz, and Christopher (Genelyn) Caduff.
A Memorial Service for Chuck will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10 AM at Christian Center Church, 530 E. Ireland Rd., South Bend, IN 46614. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to LeSea Global Feed the Hungry, 530 E. Ireland Rd., South Bend, IN 46614.
