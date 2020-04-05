|
|
Charles “Chuck”
Superczynski
June 8, 1948 - March 24, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Charles (Chuck) Superczynski passed away peacefully in his home in Mishawaka on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Chuck was born on June 8, 1948 in South Bend to the late Arthur and Dorothy (Hassett) Superczynski.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sandi Superczynski; children, Dawn (Andy) Huff, Heidi, and CJ (Meg); and grandchildren, Braylon Huff, Micah Huff, and Lincoln Superczynski. He was preceded in death by his son Ryan.
Chuck most enjoyed the many family vacations to Florida and Las Vegas and the many leisure activities he enjoyed with friends and family including golfing, bowling, playing cards, visiting the casino, and attending many college and professional football and basketball games. Chuck graduated from South Bend John Adams High School in 1966 where he was a star two-sport athlete in basketball and baseball. While playing at John Adams, he was the Kiwanis award winner. For several decades Chuck held the baseball batting average record of 488 until it was broken by his son CJ in 2010. Chuck played for Coach Len Buczkowski as a pitcher and first baseman. In basketball, he played for legendary coaches Don Barnbrook and Dave Hadaway where he missed out on the field goal record by just one point. Chuck scored 43 points in one game, before the days of the three point line.
Chuck played collegiate basketball at the University of Tampa and after graduating, played as a semi professional basketball player in Michigan from 1971-1974. After his basketball career ended Chuck enjoyed a successful stint on a fast pitch softball team in South Bend which won the state championships between 1975-1978.
Chuck was an amazing, kind, and loving husband and father. He took it upon himself to instill character development skills in his children. He wanted to make sure his children were successful in life, athletics, and throughout their careers. He always supported his kids: he became their elementary, middle, and high school AAU/ Summer League basketball coach, along with their Elementary track coach. He never missed one event of their growing up - from theater productions, concerts, and athletic events, to graduations. As they grew older and became coaches themselves, he was always on the sideline helping them coach, scout, keeping score books or scoreboards. He was 100% dedicated to his family and went above and beyond for all of them. We respect, honor, and love our dad and husband. He is a very strong person and if any of us are half as strong as he was, his children and wife will survive and conquer any challenge they face.
A public celebration of Chuck's life will be scheduled in the coming months. Those wishing to make a memorial gift are invited to support John Adams High School Athletics. Mail to Palmer Funeral Homes, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, IN 46615. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020