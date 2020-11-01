1/1
Charles T. Fielder
1931 - 2020
Charles T. Fielder

Oct. 16, 1931 - Oct. 28, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Charles T. Fielder, 89, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice in Pinellas Park, Florida. He retired from Uniroyal after 40 years of service. Charles was born on October 16, 1931 in Florence, Alabama to the late Charles T. and Alta Mae (Shelby) Fielder. On October 10, 1957 in South Bend, Indiana he was united in marriage to Phyllis (Riley) Fielder, who preceded him in death on September 23, 2012.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Pamela (Michael) Ritter of Lakeville; two sons, Jeffrey Fielder of Mishawaka and Charles L. Fielder of Largo, FL; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Wingerter of Nappanee; brother, Paul (Carol) Fielder of Mishawaka; sister-in-law, Helen Fielder of Florence, AL; and several nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Grimes; his son, Gregory Fielder; a sister, Dean Britt; and his brother, Edward Fielder.

Charles enjoyed gardening, growing pumpkins for his grandchildren, and having coffee with friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00AM until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Contributions in memory of Charles T. Fielder may be made to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
NOV
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
