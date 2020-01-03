|
|
Charles V. Harris
May 9, 1947 - Dec. 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Charles V. Harris (Chuck) of Milwaukee, WI was born on May 9, 1947 in Albion, MI. He departed from life in Hospice Care Center of South Bend with his loving family by his side on December 29, 2019.
Charles was a very hardworking man who helped anyone he could, and showed his generosity through his career as an auto mechanic, offering his services to paying and non-paying customers alike. He was often seen with a smile and a joking manner, coining terms like “get it in,” “do what it do,” and “choppin' it up,” and always left everyone with something to make them laugh. ??
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Creola Harris; stepmother, Rebecca A. Harris; a daughter, LaDonna Harris; and brothers-in-law, Oscar Hall and Russell Blount. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Patricia Harris of Milwaukee, WI; six children, Charles “Shamone” Harris Jr., Floyd Bealin, Kenneth Bealin, Alida (Terrance) Eggson, Tamieka Harris, and Sherry Bealin all of Milwaukee, WI; eleven siblings, Betty Hall, Esther (Bishop Nathaniel) Edwards, Bobbie Davidson, John Harris, Sherri Taylor, Rhonda Blount, Marcia Denise (John) Collins, Paula Harris-Robinson, Rebecca Harris, Brian Harris, and Rose C. (Sammy) Betts; his special friend through the years, Dennis Norman, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many friends.
Services will take place at Greater Friendship MB Church on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with visitation occurring at the church from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020