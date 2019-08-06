Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Morrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles V. Morrell Sr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles V. Morrell Sr. Obituary
Charles V. Morrell, Sr.

Dec. 17, 1926 - August 2, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Charles V. Morrell, Sr., 92, of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, South Bend, IN, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hospice of St. Joseph County.

Charles was born in Fort Wayne, IN, on December 17, 1926 to Able & Mary L. (Howard) Morrell both of whom preceded him in death.

Charles served his country in the United States Navy and was Honorably Discharged in 1946. He married Ophelia Mayes September 30, 1950 and worked 20 years for Studebaker. His passions were playing the harmonica, Notre Dame football, the Chicago Cubs, and golf. He was an ordained deacon at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C.

Charles' wife, Ophelia Morrell preceded him in death along with a son, Charles Morrell, Jr., grandson, Antoine Pruitt, a sister, Zoe McDaniel, and brothers, John and Frank Morrell.

Survivors left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Octavia (J.W.) Hamilton and Maria Morrell; two sons, Mark (Wanda) Morrell and Archie (Regina) Morrell all of South Bend, IN, eight grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Joyce Davenport of Flint, MI, along with other family and friends.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Alford's

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences to the family: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alford's Mortuary
Download Now