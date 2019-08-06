|
|
Charles V. Morrell, Sr.
Dec. 17, 1926 - August 2, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Charles V. Morrell, Sr., 92, of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, South Bend, IN, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hospice of St. Joseph County.
Charles was born in Fort Wayne, IN, on December 17, 1926 to Able & Mary L. (Howard) Morrell both of whom preceded him in death.
Charles served his country in the United States Navy and was Honorably Discharged in 1946. He married Ophelia Mayes September 30, 1950 and worked 20 years for Studebaker. His passions were playing the harmonica, Notre Dame football, the Chicago Cubs, and golf. He was an ordained deacon at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C.
Charles' wife, Ophelia Morrell preceded him in death along with a son, Charles Morrell, Jr., grandson, Antoine Pruitt, a sister, Zoe McDaniel, and brothers, John and Frank Morrell.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Octavia (J.W.) Hamilton and Maria Morrell; two sons, Mark (Wanda) Morrell and Archie (Regina) Morrell all of South Bend, IN, eight grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Joyce Davenport of Flint, MI, along with other family and friends.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Alford's
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Visit our webpage to send condolences to the family: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019