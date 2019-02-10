Resources More Obituaries for Charles Hosey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles W. Hosey

Oct. 10, 1936 - Nov. 14, 2018



TEMPE, AZ - Charles William Hosey, age 82, died peacefully in the early morning hours of November 14, 2018 in Chandler, AZ. Charles “Chuck” was born in South Bend, IN, the son of Charles R. Hosey and Helen R. Hosey-Thomas and brother to Thomas G. Hosey, who preceded him in death in 2007.



Growing up in Indiana, Chuck developed a great love of the outdoors that included camping, waterskiing, working on cars, and spending time on the family farm in Wanatah, IN. After graduating high school, Chuck attended Tri-State University in Angola, IN, where he graduated at the top of his class in three years with a Mechanical Engineering degree.



In 1960 Chuck married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn A. Lightner in South Bend, IN. Chuck's career in the mining industry redesigning gears and consulting took him throughout the U.S. and South America. In 1962 Chuck was transferred to California, where he moved his family that now included daughter Lynne and son Doug to La Habra, CA. In 1977, Chuck's career took the family to Tempe, AZ.



Chuck cherished his family, had a zest for life and lived it to its fullest. He loved to travel and share his love of the outdoors with his family by taking camping vacations every summer throughout the U.S., where the family visited every national park west of the Mississippi. He enjoyed many fishing trips from Alaska to Costa Rica with good friends, playing golf, flying his airplane across the U.S. for business and up to the family cabin in Pinetop, AZ, where he and his wife Carolyn spent their summers. Chuck also enjoyed taking his prized 1971 Mustang to classic cars shows and being involved with the El Zaribah Shrine.



He frequently reminisced about all the things he had done in his life and said he was blessed with a wonderful family, good friends, and was grateful for all the fantastic things he was able to do in his life.



Chuck is survived by his children, Lynne of Chandler AZ and Douglas of Anaheim CA; a niece, Debra (Joe); nephew, Steven; great-nephew, Jordan, their families, and a number of other relatives.



Chuck requested that a funeral not be held, but desired that all who knew him remember the extraordinary time they shared and cherish those moments. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019