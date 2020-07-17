Charles W. Parrott
Dec. 15, 1932 - July 15, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Charles W. Parrott, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in his home in Granger, Indiana. He was born December 15, 1932 in Buford, Georgia to Charles W. and Gladys M. (Byron) Parrott. He attended Benton Harbor High School where he played basketball and graduated from Western Michigan University with a Bachelor of Business degree. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958 after completing basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Chuck married the love of his life, Kathleen Kay (Krieger) Parrott, on September 10, 1961, who survives him. Other survivors include his son, Joe (Celia) Parrott and daughter, Sarah (Tom) Henry; his two grandchildren, Adam Parrott & Katie Henry, his sister-in-law, Glennice (Earl) Merz, and his many nieces and nephews.
Chuck worked at Center Management Corporation for over 30 years, eventually rising to the position of President. There he was a partner in the development and oversaw the management of over 2,000 multifamily housing units and various commercial properties including The 100 Center in Mishawaka.
Chuck was a loyal and dedicated worker, but his real driving passion was bringing joy and happiness to his family and close friends. He was a founding member at Knollwood Country Club where he could often be found spending time with his family for golf, tennis, swimming, paddle, and other social activities. Chuck also brought great joy to his family and close friends through annual ski trips, spending time at Lake Michigan or in Arizona and just chilling out with his grandkids. He always looked forward to spending time at the holidays and getting together for life events with our extended family including his sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and eventually their many kids. If any other person wants to try to set a record for bringing joy and happiness to their family, they are going to have to clear a really high bar that was set by Chuck Parrott. Chuck and his family were long-time members of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and later joined Christ the King Lutheran Church where they were members for over 25 years.
Services will be private. If desired, friends may make memorial donations to Michiana Performing and Adaptive Arts Community https://www.facebook.com/MPAAAC/
or to Autism Speaks https://www.autismspeaks.org/
. The family would like to express their gratitude for the care given by The Hearth at Juday Creek, Heartland Hospice, and Always Best Care. Palmer Funeral Homes - Welsheimer North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.