Charles W. Pratt Sr.
1929 - 2020
Charles W. Pratt Sr.

Dec. 15, 1929 - August 23, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Charles “Charlie” Pratt Sr., 90, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 of natural causes at Tanglewood Trace in Mishawaka. A former resident of Cape Coral, FL, he had recently moved to be closer to family. He was born in Mishawaka on December 15, 1929 to Marjorie and William Pratt.

Charles is survived by his daughters, Kandee (Mike) Luken of Cedar Rapids, IA and Kristee (Gary) Mariel of Mishawaka, IN; his sons, Charles Jr. (Paulette) Pratt of Bloomfield, IN and Mitch (Lesa) Pratt of St. Joseph, MI; and his brother, Ron (Barb) Pratt of North Carolina, and was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Pratt.

Charles was Grandpa to Greg (Kim) Luken, Jerimiah (Amy) Pittman, Michele (Ryan) Strassburg, Erica (Justin) Garver, and Brittney (Joshua) Brumley along with his grandchildren from Michigan. He also has many great-grandchildren and he loved them all. He was always ready to listen to their stories and tell a few of his own. He enjoyed playing euchre with his great-grandkids and played cards whenever he could, playing three days a week.

He was an avid fisherman all of his life; his last trip was in March 2020. He was also a big fan of NASCAR and he tried to watch as many races as he could. He enjoyed his life and lived it as he wanted. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

Per his family's wishes, a private celebration of his life will be held.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
