Charles Wesson



Nov. 6, 1941 - April 17, 2019



GOSHEN, IN - Charles Thomas Wesson, 77, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Wednesday, April 17, at Elkhart General Hospital.



He was born Nov. 6, 1941 in Lafayette to Oscar and Lovina (Newman) Wesson.



On May 10, 1964 he married Nedra James in Culver.



She survives along with a son, Shawn (Kathy) Wesson of Goshen; a daughter, Kathryn (Harold) Wasso of, Shipshewana; five grandchildren, Brad, Megan, Ashley, Cheyenne, and Jordynn; and three great-grandsons, Aiden, Carter, and Deacon.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Reilly.



A 1959 Culver High School graduate, Mr. Wesson served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1962 as an aviation mechanic. His education continued at Purdue University, West Lafayette, graduating in 1971 with a degree in forestry and economics.



He worked as the county agent for the State of Kentucky; for Pinola Elevator, LaPorte; Farm Bureau Elevator, Goshen; owned and operated his own trucking business, C & N Trucking; and retired from Keystone R.V., Goshen in transportation.



Mr. Wesson was a member of the American Legion and Purdue Alumni Association.



A Memorial Service will be Saturday, May 4 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Middlebury, 720 S. Main Street, Middlebury. Pastor Ron Russell will officiate.



Memorial gifts may be directed to the , , or Humane Society of Elkhart County.



Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary