Charles Williamson
June 7, 1952 - April 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of Charles Williamson announces his passing on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Charles was born to Alex & Katie (Fisher) Williamson, Sr. in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Charles attended Grambling State University, graduated with a degree in Political Science and Math, and was a member of GSU Tigers World Famed Marching Band. In 1972, he had the opportunity to travel with the marching band to Africa where they performed at the inauguration of Liberian President William R. Tolbert.
Charles began his career at Bendix (Honeywell) where he was employed for many years prior to his employment with the Housing Authority of South Bend as HUD Specialist/Deputy Finance Specialist. He also worked part-time at South Bend International Airport for Delta Airlines. Charles loved to travel and work around the house.
Charles leaves to cherish his memories one sister, Bettye Deloris (Alfred) Shambery, Sr.; three brothers, James C. (Meretta) Williamson of Olney, Maryland, Johnny Earl (Dorothy) Williamson of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Donald Ray Williamson of Alexandria, Louisiana; cousin, Juanita Carradine, special sister-in- law, Maxine Williamson, best friend, Cornelius Lotte, and beloved friend, Teresa Scott. Charles also will be forever remembered by a host of nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and dear friends.
Family members who preceded him in death are his parents Alex and Katie Williamson, Sr.; brother, Alex Williamson, Jr.; two cousins, Louise Schoby and Barbara Vinson; nephews, Darryl Shambery and Larry Charles Shambery; and niece, Tywanda Williamson Price.
Due to the Coronavirus there will be no service, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020